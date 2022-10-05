Is Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Crown Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Crown Holdings had US$6.63b of debt in June 2022, down from US$8.05b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$438.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$6.19b. NYSE:CCK Debt to Equity History October 5th 2022

How Healthy Is Crown Holdings' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Crown Holdings had liabilities of US$5.36b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.85b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$438.0m as well as receivables valued at US$2.19b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$9.59b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage even relative to its gargantuan market capitalization of US$10.1b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Crown Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Crown Holdings reported revenue of US$13b, which is a gain of 22%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate Crown Holdings's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Indeed, it lost US$89m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$294m. So we do think this stock is quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Crown Holdings you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

