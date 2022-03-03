Is Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Crown Holdings (CCK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crown Holdings is one of 224 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crown Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCK's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CCK has returned 10.4% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 9.1%. This shows that Crown Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Deere (DE). The stock is up 9.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Deere's current year EPS has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Crown Holdings belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.6% so far this year, meaning that CCK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Deere falls under the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #103. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.2%.

Crown Holdings and Deere could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.