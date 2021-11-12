Is Crown Crafts, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRWS) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.3% over the last week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Crown Crafts' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Crown Crafts is:

16% = US$7.4m ÷ US$46m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Crown Crafts' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Crown Crafts' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Crown Crafts' moderate 9.8% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Crown Crafts compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 12% in the same period.

NasdaqCM:CRWS Past Earnings Growth November 12th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Crown Crafts''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Crown Crafts Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Crown Crafts has a three-year median payout ratio of 49%, which implies that it retains the remaining 51% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Crown Crafts has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Crown Crafts' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

