Is Crown Castle International (CCI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Crown Castle International (CCI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Crown Castle International is a member of our Finance group, which includes 885 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCI's full-year earnings has moved 0.31% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CCI has returned 9.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 11.02% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Crown Castle International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CCI is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 118 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.71% so far this year, so CCI is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track CCI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

