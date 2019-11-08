Is Crown Castle International (CCI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Crown Castle International (CCI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CCI and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Crown Castle International is one of 843 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCI's full-year earnings has moved 0.85% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CCI has gained about 21.43% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 17.75% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Crown Castle International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CCI belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.71% this year, meaning that CCI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

CCI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

