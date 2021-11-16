Is CrowdStrike Stock Running Out of Steam?

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) benefitted immensely from the rapid digitalization amid the pandemic. Thanks to increased enterprise spending, shares of this cybersecurity company surged over 84.5% over the past year.

While the ongoing digital shift and increased cybersecurity threats will likely drive demand for CrowdStrike’s product offerings, increased competition is becoming a concern.

Citing increased competitive activity, Hamza Fodderwala of Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CrowdStrike stock with a Sell rating.

Furthermore, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool indicates that investors who hold portfolios on TipRanks currently have a Very Negative outlook on CRWD. Notably, 10.5% of these investors decreased their exposure to CrowdStrike stock in the last 30 days.

Besides investors, hedge fund managers and insiders have been selling CrowdStrike stock. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge fund managers reduced their cumulative holdings in CRWD by 1 million shares in the last quarter. Further, insiders sold CRWD stock worth $27.7 million in the past three months.

Analyst Weighs in

While CrowdStrike stock has negative indicators from individual investors, hedge fund managers, and insiders, Mizuho Securities analyst, Gregg Moskowitz maintains a Buy rating, and raised his price target to $360 from $330.

Moskowitz stated that SentinelOne (S) (its competitor) is growing rapidly and gaining “investor mindshare.” However, he said that “concerns regarding CRWD’s ability to execute at a high level appear to be misplaced. CRWD data points continue to indicate significant legacy displacement activity and installed base expansion.” Thus, the analyst sees strong growth in its ARR (annual recurring revenues).

It’s worth noting that CrowdStrike’s ARR is growing fast, marking 70% growth during the last reported quarter. Further, strong customer retention, expansion of TAM (total addressable market), and existing subscription customers adopting multiple modules augur well for growth.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on CRWD stock amid increasing competition. On TipRanks, CrowdStrike has received 15 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell for a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

However, CrowdStrike scores a 1 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, implying it will likely underperform the market.

The average CrowdStrike Holdings price target of $314.28 implies 23.7% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

