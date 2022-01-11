Is CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) Using Debt Sensibly?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does CrowdStrike Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of October 2021, CrowdStrike Holdings had US$739.1m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$1.91b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$1.17b.

How Healthy Is CrowdStrike Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CRWD Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that CrowdStrike Holdings had liabilities of US$1.24b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.10b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.91b as well as receivables valued at US$283.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$149.3m.

This state of affairs indicates that CrowdStrike Holdings' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$44.1b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, CrowdStrike Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CrowdStrike Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year CrowdStrike Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 69%, to US$1.3b. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is CrowdStrike Holdings?

While CrowdStrike Holdings lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$411m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. One positive is that CrowdStrike Holdings is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CrowdStrike Holdings you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

