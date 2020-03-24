Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 627 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 1.11% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CRWD has returned 3.17% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -22.70%. This shows that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, CRWD is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.51% so far this year, so CRWD is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CRWD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

