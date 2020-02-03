Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CrowdStrike Holdings is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 2.05% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CRWD has returned 22.50% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 2.97% on average. As we can see, CrowdStrike Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CRWD is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.81% so far this year, so CRWD is performing better in this area.

CRWD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.