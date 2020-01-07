Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 2.05% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CRWD has returned about 10.51% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 1.65%. This means that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CRWD belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.17% this year, meaning that CRWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on CRWD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

