Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CRWD and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

CrowdStrike Holdings is one of 631 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 56.53% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CRWD has gained about 9.22% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 10.21%. This shows that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CRWD belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 104 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.78% so far this year, meaning that CRWD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRWD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

