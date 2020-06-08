Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CrowdStrike Holdings is one of 613 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 16.71% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CRWD has gained about 88.35% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 8.54% on average. This means that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CRWD belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.60% so far this year, meaning that CRWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CRWD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

