Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 613 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 17.13% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CRWD has moved about 52.70% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 0.12% on average. As we can see, CrowdStrike Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CRWD is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.48% so far this year, so CRWD is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRWD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

