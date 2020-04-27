Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 17.13% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CRWD has gained about 44.38% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 5.14%. This means that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CRWD belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.27% so far this year, so CRWD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CRWD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

