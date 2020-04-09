Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CrowdStrike Holdings is one of 616 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 17.13% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CRWD has returned 20.95% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 9.50%. This shows that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CRWD belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.76% so far this year, so CRWD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CRWD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.