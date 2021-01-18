Is CROWDSTRIKE HLD (CRWD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CROWDSTRIKE HLD (CRWD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CROWDSTRIKE HLD is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 27.81% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CRWD has moved about 3.63% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 0.38%. This means that CROWDSTRIKE HLD is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CRWD belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 104 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.72% this year, meaning that CRWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on CRWD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CROWDSTRIKE HLD (CRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.