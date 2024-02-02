Is CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 46.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CRWD has gained about 17.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 4.8% on average. This means that CrowdStrike Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

IBM (IBM) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.3%.

The consensus estimate for IBM's current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CrowdStrike Holdings belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 146 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that CRWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, IBM falls under the Computer - Integrated Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.4%.

CrowdStrike Holdings and IBM could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

