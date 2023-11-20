Is CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 625 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 175.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CRWD has returned 96.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 45.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CrowdStrike Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Arista Networks (ANET). The stock is up 76.9% year-to-date.

For Arista Networks, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 147 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 54.2% so far this year, so CRWD is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Arista Networks falls under the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #53. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +35.2%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CrowdStrike Holdings and Arista Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

