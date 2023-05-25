Is CrowdStrike (CRWD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 641 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 46.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CRWD has moved about 41.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 24.9%. This shows that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Orange (ORAN) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.4%.

The consensus estimate for Orange's current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CrowdStrike Holdings belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 146 individual stocks and currently sits at #117 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32% so far this year, so CRWD is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Orange belongs to the Wireless Non-US industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +12% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CrowdStrike Holdings and Orange. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orange (ORAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.