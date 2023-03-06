Is CrowdStrike (CRWD) A Buy Heading into Fiscal Q1 Earnings Announcement?

Popular cloud-based protection provider CrowdStrike CRWD is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Tuesday after the close. CrowdStrike, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the last four quarters. But with competition heating up in the cloud protection space, is CRWD a buy?

CRWD is expected to post a profit of $0.43/share, which would reflect growth of 43.33% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have held steady over the past 60 days. Sales are projected to climb 44.93% to $624.68 million.

CrowdStrike has exceeded the mark on earnings in each of the past four quarters, with an average beat of 34.59% over that timeframe. CRWD is part of the Zacks Internet – Software industry, which currently ranks in the top 33% of all Zacks ranked Industries. Shares have risen nearly 20% to kick off the New Year.

CRWD is showing a -2.7% Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction), indicating our proven model does not definitively predict an earnings beat this time around, and may possibly miss expectations. Higher R&D expenses may weigh on the company’s bottom line.

Zacks Investment Research

