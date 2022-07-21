Is Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Cross Country Healthcare's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Cross Country Healthcare had US$220.2m of debt, up from US$98.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

NasdaqGS:CCRN Debt to Equity History July 21st 2022

How Healthy Is Cross Country Healthcare's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Cross Country Healthcare had liabilities of US$283.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$277.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.21m in cash and US$682.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$123.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Cross Country Healthcare has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Cross Country Healthcare has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.97. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 22.2 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Better yet, Cross Country Healthcare grew its EBIT by 466% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cross Country Healthcare's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Cross Country Healthcare burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Happily, Cross Country Healthcare's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But the stark truth is that we are concerned by its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. It's also worth noting that Cross Country Healthcare is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Cross Country Healthcare is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cross Country Healthcare that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

