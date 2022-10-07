Is Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN). CCRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.14, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.82. Over the last 12 months, CCRN's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.99 and as low as 3.93, with a median of 8.31.

We also note that CCRN holds a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CCRN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.30. Over the last 12 months, CCRN's PEG has been as high as 3.02 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.81.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CCRN has a P/CF ratio of 5.24. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.78. Within the past 12 months, CCRN's P/CF has been as high as 16.34 and as low as 3.23, with a median of 4.89.

If you're looking for another solid Staffing Firms value stock, take a look at GEE Group (JOB). JOB is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of GEE Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43, and its PEG ratio is 0.50. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 10.82 and 1.30.

Over the last 12 months, JOB's P/E has been as high as 9.06, as low as 6.39, with a median of 7.78, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.60, as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.52.

Furthermore, GEE Group holds a P/B ratio of 0.75 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.45. JOB's P/B has been as high as 0.85, as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.66 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Cross Country Healthcare and GEE Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CCRN and JOB look like an impressive value stock at the moment.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



GEE Group Inc. (JOB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.