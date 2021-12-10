Is Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Cross Country Healthcare is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 277 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cross Country Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRN's full-year earnings has moved 73.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CCRN has returned about 183.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -25.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cross Country Healthcare is outperforming its peers so far this year.

CRA International (CRAI) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 85.3%.

For CRA International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cross Country Healthcare belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.6% so far this year, so CCRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CRA International belongs to the Consulting Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #20. The industry has moved +45.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Cross Country Healthcare and CRA International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.