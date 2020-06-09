Is Cronos Group (CRON) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cronos Group (CRON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CRON and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Cronos Group is one of 888 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRON's full-year earnings has moved 9.42% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CRON has returned 4.56% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.91% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cronos Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CRON belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 170 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.92% this year, meaning that CRON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CRON will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

