Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crocs (CROX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crocs is one of 274 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CROX has returned about 9.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 8.4% on average. This means that Crocs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.2%.

In Wynn Resorts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 477.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Crocs belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.1% so far this year, so CROX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Wynn Resorts belongs to the Gaming industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved +26.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Crocs and Wynn Resorts as they could maintain their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.