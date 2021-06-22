Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Crocs (CROX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crocs is one of 250 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 45.86% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CROX has gained about 71.46% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.20%. This means that Crocs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CROX is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.90% so far this year, so CROX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CROX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.