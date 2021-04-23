Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Crocs (CROX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Crocs is one of 255 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 5.81% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CROX has returned 29.67% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.65%. This shows that Crocs is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.09% so far this year, so CROX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CROX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

