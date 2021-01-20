Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Crocs (CROX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crocs is one of 250 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 57.28% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CROX has returned about 21.48% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 0.62% on average. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #124 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.77% this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CROX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.