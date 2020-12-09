Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crocs (CROX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crocs is one of 238 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 40.13% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CROX has gained about 55.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 11.86% on average. This shows that Crocs is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.74% so far this year, so CROX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to CROX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

