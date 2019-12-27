Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crocs (CROX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Crocs is one of 242 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 14.13% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CROX has moved about 56.85% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 31.12% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Crocs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CROX is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 36.52% so far this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CROX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

