Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Crocs (CROX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CROX and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Crocs is one of 244 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 15.26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CROX has gained about 21.73% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 17.64% on average. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CROX is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.91% so far this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CROX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

