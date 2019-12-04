Is Crocs (CROX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Crocs (CROX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crocs is one of 243 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 15.36% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CROX has gained about 31.72% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 22.78%. This means that Crocs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.59% so far this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CROX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

