Is Criteo (CRTO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Criteo (CRTO). CRTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.01, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.60. Over the last 12 months, CRTO's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.74 and as low as 7.30, with a median of 9.65.

We should also highlight that CRTO has a P/B ratio of 2.01. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.16. Over the past 12 months, CRTO's P/B has been as high as 2.02 and as low as 1.25, with a median of 1.63.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CRTO has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.27.

Another great Internet - Software and Services stock you could consider is Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Donnelley Financial Solutions also has a P/B ratio of 4.50 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.16. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 4.83, as low as 3.37, with a median of 4.06.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Criteo and Donnelley Financial Solutions are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CRTO and DFIN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

