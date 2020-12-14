Is Criteo (CRTO) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Criteo (CRTO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Criteo is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRTO's full-year earnings has moved 39.54% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CRTO has gained about 9.29% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 36.74%. This shows that Criteo is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CRTO belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 44.77% this year, meaning that CRTO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRTO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

