Is Criteo (CRTO) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Criteo S.A. (CRTO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Criteo S.A. is one of 618 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Criteo S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRTO's full-year earnings has moved 52.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CRTO has returned 37.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 11.6% on average. This means that Criteo S.A. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, GoDaddy (GDDY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.7%.

Over the past three months, GoDaddy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Criteo S.A. is a member of the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.9% so far this year, meaning that CRTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

GoDaddy, however, belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #6. The industry has moved +15.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Criteo S.A. and GoDaddy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

