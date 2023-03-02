Is Criteo (CRTO) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Criteo S.A. (CRTO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Criteo S.A. is one of 648 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Criteo S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRTO's full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CRTO has moved about 26.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 9.1%. This means that Criteo S.A. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fortinet (FTNT). The stock has returned 19.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Fortinet's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Criteo S.A. belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, meaning that CRTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Fortinet belongs to the Security industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #110. The industry has moved +21.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Criteo S.A. and Fortinet as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.