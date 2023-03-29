Is CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is one of 1165 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRSP's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CRSP has returned 7.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4% on average. This means that CRISPR Therapeutics AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). The stock is up 15.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Acadia Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CRISPR Therapeutics AG belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 553 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.4% this year, meaning that CRSP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Acadia Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Acadia Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.