Is CRH plc (CRH) a Profitable Pick for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put CRH plc CRH stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, CRH plc has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 14.17, as you can see in the chart below:





This level also compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 18.66. Meanwhile, if we focus on the long-term PE trend, CRH plc’s current PE level puts it much below its midpoint of 21.19 over the past five years.

The stock’s PE also compares favorably with the Construction sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 16.76. This indicates that the stock is undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

We should also point out CRH plc has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 13.36, so it is fair to say that a more value-oriented path is ahead of the stock in the near term.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, CRH plc has a P/S ratio of just 1.08. This is much lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.23 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is somewhat below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, CRH plc currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes CRH plc a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though CRH plc might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of as well as a Momentum Score of B. This gives CRH a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>).

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been upbeat. While the current-year estimate has seen one upward and one downward movement, the full-year 2021 estimate has also seen one upward and one downward movement over the past two months.

This has had a positive effect on the consensus estimate. While the current-year consensus has increased 1.9% over the past two months, the full-year 2021 estimate has climbed 4%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

CRH PLC Price and Consensus

CRH PLC price-consensus-chart | CRH PLC Quote

Despite somewhat bullish trend, the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and it is the reason why we are looking for inline performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

CRH plc is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Despite a strong industry rank (among top 32% of more than 250 industries), with a Zacks Rank #3 it is hard to get too excited about the stock.

Also, over the past two years, the broader industry has clearly underperformed the market at large, as you can see below:

Hence, value investors might want to wait for Zacks Rank and past industry performance to turn around in the name first, but once that happens, the stock is going to be a compelling pick.

