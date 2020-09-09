Is CRH Medical (CRHM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is CRH Medical (CRHM). CRHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that CRHM has a P/B ratio of 1.43. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CRHM's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.08. Over the past 12 months, CRHM's P/B has been as high as 2.51 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 1.65.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CRHM has a P/S ratio of 1.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.02.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CRH Medical is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CRHM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

