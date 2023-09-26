Is CRH (CRH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CRH (CRH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CRH is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRH's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CRH has returned 41.6% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 23.6%. This shows that CRH is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 157.7%.

Over the past three months, Dream Finders Homes Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, CRH belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.5% this year, meaning that CRH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. however, belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #6. The industry has moved +35% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on CRH and Dream Finders Homes Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

