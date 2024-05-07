Is CRH (CRH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CRH (CRH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

CRH is one of 95 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CRH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRH's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CRH has gained about 18.7% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 10.7%. This shows that CRH is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is KB Home (KBH). The stock is up 12.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, KB Home's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, CRH is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.1% this year, meaning that CRH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, KB Home falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #22. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRH and KB Home as they could maintain their solid performance.

