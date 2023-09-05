Is CRH (CRH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CRH (CRH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

CRH is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRH's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CRH has moved about 43.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 34.2% on average. As we can see, CRH is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Frontdoor (FTDR) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 59.9%.

In Frontdoor's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, CRH belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.2% so far this year, meaning that CRH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Frontdoor is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track CRH and Frontdoor. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

