Is Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP). CEQP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for CEQP is its P/B ratio of 1.75. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CEQP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.84. Over the past year, CEQP's P/B has been as high as 1.84 and as low as 1.37, with a median of 1.65.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CEQP has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.87.

Finally, investors should note that CEQP has a P/CF ratio of 6.30. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CEQP's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.72. Within the past 12 months, CEQP's P/CF has been as high as 9.08 and as low as 5.55, with a median of 6.86.

Another great Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stock you could consider is Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Plains All American Pipeline sports a P/B ratio of 0.94 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.84. In the past 52 weeks, PAA's P/B has been as high as 0.98, as low as 0.73, with a median of 0.83.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Crestwood Equity Partners and Plains All American Pipeline strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CEQP and PAA look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.