Is Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Cresco Labs Inc. is one of 1051 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cresco Labs Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRLBF's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CRLBF has moved about 68.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cresco Labs Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DaVita HealthCare (DVA). The stock is up 28% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, DaVita HealthCare's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cresco Labs Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.9% so far this year, so CRLBF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, DaVita HealthCare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #76. The industry has moved +6.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Cresco Labs Inc. and DaVita HealthCare as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

