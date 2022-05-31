Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Crescent Point Energy (CPG). CPG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.57, which compares to its industry's average of 6.63. CPG's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.41 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 4.50, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that CPG has a P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.96. Over the past year, CPG's P/B has been as high as 1.24 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.73.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CPG has a P/S ratio of 1.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.76.

Finally, our model also underscores that CPG has a P/CF ratio of 1.48. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CPG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.71. Within the past 12 months, CPG's P/CF has been as high as 7.77 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 1.25.

Investors could also keep in mind Ovintiv (OVV), an Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Ovintiv holds a P/B ratio of 3.12 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.96. OVV's P/B has been as high as 3.13, as low as 1.50, with a median of 2.19 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Crescent Point Energy and Ovintiv strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CPG and OVV look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

