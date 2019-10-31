Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crescent Point Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 308 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPG's full-year earnings has moved 5.88% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CPG has gained about 30.13% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 1.40%. This means that Crescent Point Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CPG belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.07% so far this year, so CPG is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on CPG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

