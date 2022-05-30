Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Crescent Point Energy (CPG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crescent Point Energy is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crescent Point Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPG's full-year earnings has moved 92.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CPG has gained about 65.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 39.8% on average. This means that Crescent Point Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Black Stone Minerals (BSM). The stock has returned 55.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals' current year EPS has increased 22% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Crescent Point Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 59.5% so far this year, so CPG is performing better in this area.

Black Stone Minerals, however, belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #97. The industry has moved +47.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Crescent Point Energy and Black Stone Minerals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.