Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crescent Point Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crescent Point Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPG's full-year earnings has moved 24.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CPG has gained about 42.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 28.8% on average. This means that Crescent Point Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ecopetrol (EC). The stock is up 47.5% year-to-date.

For Ecopetrol, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 56.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Crescent Point Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 52.1% so far this year, so CPG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Ecopetrol falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +33.2%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Crescent Point Energy and Ecopetrol as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

