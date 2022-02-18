Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Crescent Point Energy is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crescent Point Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPG's full-year earnings has moved 26.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CPG has returned about 26.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 16%. This means that Crescent Point Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Rattler Midstream (RTLR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.5%.

Over the past three months, Rattler Midstream's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Crescent Point Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.9% so far this year, so CPG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Rattler Midstream falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +26.5%.

Crescent Point Energy and Rattler Midstream could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

