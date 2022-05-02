Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.62, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.28. Over the past year, CPG's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.41 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 4.61.

We should also highlight that CPG has a P/B ratio of 0.95. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.81. Over the past 12 months, CPG's P/B has been as high as 1.24 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.73.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CPG has a P/S ratio of 1.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.75.

Finally, we should also recognize that CPG has a P/CF ratio of 1.67. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.37. Within the past 12 months, CPG's P/CF has been as high as 7.77 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 1.34.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian value stock, take a look at Ovintiv (OVV). OVV is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Ovintiv holds a P/B ratio of 2.65 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.81. OVV's P/B has been as high as 2.84, as low as 1.45, with a median of 2.06 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Crescent Point Energy and Ovintiv are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CPG and OVV sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

